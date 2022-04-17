Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 998,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,767. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

