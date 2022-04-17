Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,589,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,165,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. 10,784,639 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67.

