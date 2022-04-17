Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,359 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after buying an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,851,000 after buying an additional 407,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.33. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.78.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,475 shares of company stock worth $25,721,173. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.