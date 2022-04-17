Empirical Finance LLC Lowers Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 919.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,046 shares of company stock valued at $20,194,087 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AN stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $101.46. 585,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

AutoNation Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

