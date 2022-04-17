Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

IT traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.10. 475,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,551. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.07 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.