Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.94. 7,663,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

