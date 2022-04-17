Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.77.

Moody’s stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.40. 968,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $299.68 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.