Empirical Finance LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.58.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

