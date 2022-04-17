Empirical Finance LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 488.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.26. 363,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,510. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $198.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

