Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.43 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.82). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.82) to ($4.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTA opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

