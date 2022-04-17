Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) Short Interest Down 34.9% in March

Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ EDNC remained flat at $$9.84 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. Endurance Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $14,670,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $14,474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $12,232,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,540,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in sectors, such as platforms and sensors, mobile communications, internet of things, and AI and big data analytics sectors.

