Enecuum (ENQ) Price Down 14.3% This Week

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Enecuum has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $313,014.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00035088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00114374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 200,166,705 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.