Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.13). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

ETTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

ETTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,325. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.60. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

