Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.20.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $110.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.80. Entegris has a one year low of $101.16 and a one year high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

