Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 18th. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ ENTFU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

