Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Shares of ELA stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.23. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Envela had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 7.12%. Research analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Schepp acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,731 shares of company stock valued at $73,379. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envela by 614.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

