Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.62 Million

Brokerages expect that Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $287.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Enviva reported sales of $241.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enviva.

Get Enviva alerts:

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other Enviva news, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211,548 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,971,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enviva by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,934,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,894,000.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.71. 363,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. Enviva has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

Enviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.