Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Update

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the March 15th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EPHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. 5,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,991. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPHY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $8,167,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.2% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,597,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 811,618 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,012,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 587,478 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 12.1% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after buying an additional 271,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

