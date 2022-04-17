Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) Insider Acquires £9,300 in Stock

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) insider Shaun M. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Epwin Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($12,118.84).

Shares of LON:EPWN opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.19) on Friday. Epwin Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 84.98 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £132.17 million and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

