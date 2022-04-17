Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$94.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQB. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$102.13.

Shares of EQB opened at C$61.32 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$60.37 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 10.2117661 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$444,704.80. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$232,771. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

