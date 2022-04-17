Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at BWS Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.72. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $198,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

