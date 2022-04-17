Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Equity Distribution Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 3,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,123. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.