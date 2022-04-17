ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,034,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 1,459,950 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after buying an additional 1,137,546 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,466,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,061,000 after buying an additional 657,434 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPIX opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Rating ) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

