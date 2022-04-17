EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $15.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
EVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
NYSE:EVGO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 2,436,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,597. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.
About EVgo (Get Rating)
EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
