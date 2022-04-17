Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.65 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.40.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Evolution Mining to a sell rating and set a $4.23 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Evolution Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolution Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.28.

CAHPF opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

