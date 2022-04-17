Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Up 73.5% in March

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 390,318 shares of company stock worth $711,095. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOL. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EVOL traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $1.45. 595,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Evolving Systems has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

