Exeedme (XED) Price Tops $0.16

Exeedme (XED) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $334,548.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

