F3Logic LLC Acquires 376 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at $970,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at $3,285,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. 15,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,661. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

