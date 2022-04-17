F3Logic LLC Buys 30 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,176,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $322.68 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.