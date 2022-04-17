F3Logic LLC Has $482,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

NYSE PAYC traded down $5.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.36. 293,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,113. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.91 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.46 and a 200-day moving average of $399.50.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

