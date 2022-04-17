F3Logic LLC Increases Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $13.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.04 and a 200 day moving average of $224.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 153.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

