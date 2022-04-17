F3Logic LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.67. 2,465,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

