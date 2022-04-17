F3Logic LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

F3Logic LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $53.12. 17,240,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,860,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.