F3Logic LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,130. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.28. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $258.02 and a 52-week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

