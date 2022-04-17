F3Logic LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after acquiring an additional 179,985 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

NYSE:USB traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,823,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

