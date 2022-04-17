F3Logic LLC Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $228,374,000 after buying an additional 1,828,910 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 192,942 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,491 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 161.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 66,523 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 41,058 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.20. 19,310,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,279,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

