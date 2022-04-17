F3Logic LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after buying an additional 1,161,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after buying an additional 495,296 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 336.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $57.68. 3,977,452 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

