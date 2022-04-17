Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Price Target Cut to SEK 130 by Analysts at Barclays

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from SEK 140 to SEK 130 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of FBGGF stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Fabege AB has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.
Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.
