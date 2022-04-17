FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $6.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.57. 183,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

