Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Update

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fanhua in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fanhua by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fanhua in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FANH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.60. 21,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,858. The company has a market capitalization of $354.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. Fanhua has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is 81.69%.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

