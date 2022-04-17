Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

FANUY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fanuc from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded Fanuc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fanuc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

