Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FERG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($201.98) to £140 ($182.43) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7,092.25.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.55. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,847 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,734,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 649.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

