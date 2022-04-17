Ferguson’s (FERG) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from £132.60 ($172.79) to GBX 9,960 ($129.79) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ferguson from £150 ($195.47) to £140 ($182.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a £147 ($191.56) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £130 ($169.40) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £128 ($166.80) to £125 ($162.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £125.75 ($163.86).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at £100.20 ($130.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £113.96. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 9,056 ($118.01) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($177.74).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.