Ferrari (RACE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.362 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ferrari to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $219.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day moving average of $234.00.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

