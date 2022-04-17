Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,641 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $21,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 105,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,644,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 186,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $66.22 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86.

