Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $52.17 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

