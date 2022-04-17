Filecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $465.34 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $21.63 or 0.00053534 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $4.19 billion and approximately $465.34 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00046206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.07 or 0.07562695 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,454.04 or 1.00109637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 193,576,266 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars.

