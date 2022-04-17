Financial Review: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) versus SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 4.03 $1.87 billion $6.82 24.93 SiTime $218.81 million 17.59 $32.28 million $1.46 126.54

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 16.91% 34.33% 12.70% SiTime 14.75% 8.29% 7.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 7 10 1 2.58 SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus price target of $238.40, indicating a potential upside of 40.24%. SiTime has a consensus price target of $306.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.64%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats SiTime on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

SiTime Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

