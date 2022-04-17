Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of FCMGF stock remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.50.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
