First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $176.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.53 million to $176.86 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $173.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $743.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $759.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $829.29 million, with estimates ranging from $803.91 million to $877.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 524,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,213. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,795,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,405 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

